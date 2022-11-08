Lee Siegel The Poison of Accusation

Trying to kick up a political storm about educational materials on slavery, the Left just makes things up.

Eye on the News article
Aug 01 2023
Jennifer Pahlka, Daniel Kennelly Recoding Government

City Talk

Interview article
Aug 01 2023
Judge Glock End of the Encampments?

Americans have lost patience with homeless advocates’ arguments that letting vulnerable people sleep on sidewalks and in parks is an acceptable part of urban life.

From the Magazine article
Summer 2023
Jul 31 2023
Robert VerBruggen Class at the Ivy League

A new study suggests that elite university admissions cannot be both academically meritocratic and socioeconomically representative.

Eye on the News article
Jul 28 2023

Summer 2023

Podcasts

City Journal’s 10 Blocks podcast features rich conversations on public policy and culture with host Brian C. Anderson.

In the Risk Talking podcast, host Allison Schrager—economist, journalist, and author—discusses cutting-edge economics in plain language.

-

-

- multimedia
-

-

- multimedia
-

-

- multimedia
-

-

- multimedia
-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article

America’s Cultural Revolution:
How the Radical Left Conquered Everything


New Book by Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher Rufo Show

Christopher Rufo is a conservative journalist who specializes in critical race theory, gender ideology, and the capture of America’s institutions. In this podcast series, he’s taking a deep look at the revolutionary changes consuming the United States—and what conservatives can do to fight back.

-

-

- multimedia
-

-

- multimedia
-

-

- multimedia
-

-

- multimedia
-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article

When Race Trumps Merit


The new book by Heather Mac Donald

Special Issue 2023:
Can California Be Golden Again?

The Spotlight

John Tierney Let’s Hold On to the Throwaway Society

Disposable products are sanitary, efficient, and environmentally sound.

From the Magazine article
Summer 2020
Sep 13 2020
Daniel DiSalvo The Great Remigration

Blacks are abandoning the northern cities that failed them.

From the Magazine article
Summer 2012
Sep 16 2012
Howard Husock America’s Most Successful Communist

Pete Seeger’s decisive influence on the political direction of popular music

From the Magazine article
Summer 2005
Jul 01 2005
Daniel Edward Rosen The Deacon and the Dog

Fifty years later, a former FBI agent looks back on the bizarre bank robbery that inspired an iconic New York film.

From the Magazine article
Summer 2022
Aug 21 2022
Ali Modarres, Joel Kotkin The Childless City

It’s hip, it’s entertaining—but where are the families?

From the Magazine article
Summer 2013
Jul 31 2013
Heather Mac Donald The Guardians in Retreat

Redefining its purpose as antiracism, the Art Institute of Chicago abandons its core mission of preserving history’s treasures and instructing future generations.

From the Magazine article
Winter 2022
Feb 03 2022
Stephen B. Presser Reading the Constitution Right

Clarence Thomas’s fidelity to our founding documents is making its mark on the Supreme Court.

From the Magazine article
Spring 2007
Apr 01 2007
Matthew Hennessey Zero Hour for Generation X

With baby boomers fading and millennials asserting themselves, it’s time for Gen X to step up.

From the Magazine article
Summer 2017
Aug 11 2017
Oliver Wiseman “The Least Woke City in America”

Miami’s increasingly conservative political culture reflects the influence of immigrants fleeing socialist dystopias.

From the Magazine article
Winter 2022
Mar 09 2022
Aaron M. Renn Bluegrass, Bourbon, and Basketball

Lexington, Kentucky, builds on its core strengths and smart urban planning to forge a promising future.

From the Magazine article
Autumn 2020
Dec 31 2020
Joel Kotkin, Cullum Clark Big D Is a Big Deal

Dallas–Fort Worth is becoming the de facto capital of America’s Heartland.

From the Magazine article
Summer 2021
Aug 26 2021
Guy Sorman Let Us Drink to La Bastille!

And let us reflect on the threats to liberal democracy.

Eye on the News article
Jul 09 2021
Corbin K. Barthold Social Credit: Could It Happen Here?

Creeping censorship on digital platforms is alarming—but the decentralizing forces of new technology make Chinese-style control unlikely.

From the Magazine article
Autumn 2022
Dec 07 2022
Jerry Weinberger Green Madness

The doctrine of deep ecology declares that we must keep our hands off the divine order of nature—even if it kills us.

From the Magazine article
Autumn 2018
Dec 12 2018
Leor Sapir The School-to-Clinic Pipeline

New rules from the Biden administration will worsen gender-related distress in children.

From the Magazine article
Autumn 2022
Nov 20 2022
Theodore Dalrymple The Barbarians at the Gates of Paris

Surrounding the City of Light are threatening Cities of Darkness.

From the Magazine article
Autumn 2002
Nov 01 2002
