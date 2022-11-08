Trying to kick up a political storm about educational materials on slavery, the Left just makes things up.
Americans have lost patience with homeless advocates’ arguments that letting vulnerable people sleep on sidewalks and in parks is an acceptable part of urban life.
A new study suggests that elite university admissions cannot be both academically meritocratic and socioeconomically representative.
City Journal’s 10 Blocks podcast features rich conversations on public policy and culture with host Brian C. Anderson.
In the Risk Talking podcast, host Allison Schrager—economist, journalist, and author—discusses cutting-edge economics in plain language.
Christopher Rufo is a conservative journalist who specializes in critical race theory, gender ideology, and the capture of America’s institutions. In this podcast series, he’s taking a deep look at the revolutionary changes consuming the United States—and what conservatives can do to fight back./ See all
Disposable products are sanitary, efficient, and environmentally sound.
Blacks are abandoning the northern cities that failed them.
Pete Seeger’s decisive influence on the political direction of popular music
Fifty years later, a former FBI agent looks back on the bizarre bank robbery that inspired an iconic New York film.
It’s hip, it’s entertaining—but where are the families?
Redefining its purpose as antiracism, the Art Institute of Chicago abandons its core mission of preserving history’s treasures and instructing future generations.
Clarence Thomas’s fidelity to our founding documents is making its mark on the Supreme Court.
With baby boomers fading and millennials asserting themselves, it’s time for Gen X to step up.
Miami’s increasingly conservative political culture reflects the influence of immigrants fleeing socialist dystopias.
Lexington, Kentucky, builds on its core strengths and smart urban planning to forge a promising future.
Dallas–Fort Worth is becoming the de facto capital of America’s Heartland.
And let us reflect on the threats to liberal democracy.
Creeping censorship on digital platforms is alarming—but the decentralizing forces of new technology make Chinese-style control unlikely.
The doctrine of deep ecology declares that we must keep our hands off the divine order of nature—even if it kills us.
New rules from the Biden administration will worsen gender-related distress in children.
Surrounding the City of Light are threatening Cities of Darkness.