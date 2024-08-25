Which Way the University?

A Crisis on Campus
Introduction
Brian C. Anderson
Third Time’s a Charm?
The latest wave of conservative critiques of elite universities might make a real difference.
John J. DiIulio Jr.
Free Speech Is Not Enough
A university is not just a stage for debate but an agency of cultural conservation.
Wilfred M. McClay
DEI v. Science
The preference for dogma over scientific inquiry on campuses has become increasingly prevalent.
John Tierney
Demystify the Ivies
A loss of trust and stature could be just what our elite universities need in order to fix themselves.
Allison Schrager
Is College Still Worth It?
College can be a path to a better life—but not always, and we need to be more honest in helping young people make informed decisions.
Preston Cooper
Accreditation Is Broken; Can It Be Fixed?
The current system is not serving the needs of colleges, parents, or students.
Andrew Gillen
Make Schools Bear Some of the Risk of Student Loans
Holding colleges and universities financially responsible is the quickest way to ensure that higher education provides good value.
Tim Rosenberger
The Difficult Work of Academic Reform
New College of Florida enters its second year under new leadership.
Christopher F. Rufo
Building a New University on Firm Foundations
This fall, the University of Austin (UATX) welcomes its inaugural class.
Joe Lonsdale
Top Photo: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images