Which Way the University?

A Crisis on Campus

Introduction

Brian C. Anderson

Third Time’s a Charm?

The latest wave of conservative critiques of elite universities might make a real difference.

John J. DiIulio Jr.

Free Speech Is Not Enough

A university is not just a stage for debate but an agency of cultural conservation.

Wilfred M. McClay

DEI v. Science

The preference for dogma over scientific inquiry on campuses has become increasingly prevalent.

John Tierney

Demystify the Ivies

A loss of trust and stature could be just what our elite universities need in order to fix themselves.

Allison Schrager

Is College Still Worth It?

College can be a path to a better life—but not always, and we need to be more honest in helping young people make informed decisions.

Preston Cooper

Accreditation Is Broken; Can It Be Fixed?

The current system is not serving the needs of colleges, parents, or students.

Andrew Gillen

Make Schools Bear Some of the Risk of Student Loans

Holding colleges and universities financially responsible is the quickest way to ensure that higher education provides good value.

Tim Rosenberger

The Difficult Work of Academic Reform

New College of Florida enters its second year under new leadership.

Christopher F. Rufo

Building a New University on Firm Foundations

This fall, the University of Austin (UATX) welcomes its inaugural class.

Joe Lonsdale

