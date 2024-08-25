Which Way the University?

Introduction

Brian C. Anderson

The latest wave of conservative critiques of elite universities might make a real difference.

John J. DiIulio Jr.

A university is not just a stage for debate but an agency of cultural conservation.

Wilfred M. McClay

The preference for dogma over scientific inquiry on campuses has become increasingly prevalent.

John Tierney

A loss of trust and stature could be just what our elite universities need in order to fix themselves.

Allison Schrager

College can be a path to a better life—but not always, and we need to be more honest in helping young people make informed decisions.

Preston Cooper

The current system is not serving the needs of colleges, parents, or students.

Andrew Gillen

Holding colleges and universities financially responsible is the quickest way to ensure that higher education provides good value.

Tim Rosenberger

New College of Florida enters its second year under new leadership.

Christopher F. Rufo

This fall, the University of Austin (UATX) welcomes its inaugural class.

Joe Lonsdale

