Saving Utah’s Great Salt Lake

Utah’s Great Salt Lake is in trouble. It has dropped by 22 feet since the 1980s, and in 2022, it reached its lowest recorded level ever.

The lake’s importance cannot be overstated, Shawn Regan writes. The moisture it produces boosts the nearby mountain snowpack that sources most of the basin’s water supply. The minerals pulled from the lake supply potassium sulfate fertilizer for crops around the world. The lake sustains the global seafood industry. It moderates regional temperature swings. The list goes on.

“The timing could hardly be worse,” Regan explains. “More than 2 million people now live downwind of the drying lake bed. And as Salt Lake City prepares to host the 2034 Winter Olympics, there is a real risk that visitors will arrive to find the city’s namesake lake gone and its mountains short on snow.”

Governor Spencer Cox promises to restore the lake before the Olympics, but that will be quite a challenge. “The question hanging over Utah’s effort,” Regan writes, “is whether a rapidly growing, politically conservative state committed to property rights and limited government can rescue a collapsing ecosystem without coercive mandates—and before it’s too late.”

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