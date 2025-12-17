Back to all Podcasts Back to City Journal Podcast
Daniel Di Martino, Josh Appel, Rafael A. Mangual Enduring Lessons of Christmas

City Journal Podcast

Podcast podcast
Dec 17 2025
Dec 17 2025

In this special edition of the City Journal podcast, Daniel Di Martino, Josh Appel, and Rafael Mangual reflect on the magic of the holiday season in New York City. They share some of their favorite traditions, discuss the enduring lessons of movies like It’s a Wonderful Life, and consider deeper questions about individualism versus social obligation.

Audio Transcript

Coming Soon

Photo by RKO Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images

More from City Journal Podcast

-

-

- multimedia
-

-

- multimedia
-

-

- multimedia
-

-

- multimedia