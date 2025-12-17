In this special edition of the City Journal podcast, Daniel Di Martino, Josh Appel, and Rafael Mangual reflect on the magic of the holiday season in New York City. They share some of their favorite traditions, discuss the enduring lessons of movies like It’s a Wonderful Life, and consider deeper questions about individualism versus social obligation.

Audio Transcript

Coming Soon

Photo by RKO Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images