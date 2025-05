Southern York County School District in Pennsylvania is making some encouraging policy changes. It recently axed culturally relevant and sustaining education (CR-SE) requirements in teacher training.

CR-SE was meant to assist teachers in serving students from different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds. But it was much more than that, Neetu Arnold observes. “The guidelines characterize students as either having power and privilege or as being marginalized and oppressed, based on their race or other identity groupings,” she writes.

Read her analysis of how the school board pushed back, and what the change could mean for other districts in the state.