Transgender Brain Studies are Fatally Flawed

Your idea is really stupid. It continues New York State’s violation of the Fifth Amendment for no good reason.

The easiest and fastest way to get rid of rent control is for President Trump to issue an executive order abolishing the rent stabilization law and for the U.S. Department of Justice to sue the Division of Housing and Community Renewal to cease functioning immediately. Tenants can either stay in their apartments by negotiating a new lease, or they can move.

There is no connection whatsoever between rent control and the production of housing. More housing is needed but not produced because there is no economic demand for it. Tenant incomes are simply not high enough to pay the cost of producing and operating rental housing or to pay the mortgage required to buy an apartment. Low-income people need subsidies to participate in the housing market.

The most efficient and least costly way to subsidize them is to amend the federal tax code to include a negative income tax funded by line-item tax revenues in the annual federal budget. This idea and a flat tax rate on all income was proposed by President Richard Nixon’s Family Assistance Plan in 1969.