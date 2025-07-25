An Impending Constitutional Crisis

Between 1963 and 2001, 31 nationwide injunctions were issued against presidential administration policies. During the George W. Bush presidency, judges blocked six policies. Under Barack Obama, they blocked 12; and through 2023, they had blocked 14 under Joe Biden.

Under President Trump, it’s a different story. During his first term in office, judges issued 64 injunctions against his policies. Now, just six months into Trump’s second term, some estimates suggest that nearly 80 have already been issued.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that universal injunctions likely violate the Judiciary Act of 1789. But even if the Court does rein them in, Ilan Wurman writes in our summer issue, “lower courts may continue to exploit other tools—such as expansive class actions and permissive state-standing doctrines—to obstruct Trump policies.” And if they do issue improper injunctions, he argues, “the real constitutional crisis will have arrived.”