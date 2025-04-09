“Misgendering” Your Child Could Lose You Custody in Colorado

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Good morning,
Today, we’re looking at an absurd piece of legislation in Colorado, why Trump’s tariffs are misguided, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, journalist Bob McManus, and New York City’s schools chancellor.
Just when it seems Colorado lawmakers have pushed leftist ideology as far as it can go, they go further still.
On Sunday, members of the state House passed Bill 25-1312—an alarming piece of legislation now advancing to the state Senate. Embedded within it is the Kelly Loving Act, which, as Colin Wright points out, would classify parents who refuse to use a child’s chosen name or pronouns—even out of sincere concern for the child’s well-being—as engaging in “coercive control,” potentially putting them at risk of losing custody.
The bill leans heavily on the frequently cited claim that “gender-affirming care” helps prevent suicide. But as Wright argues, there’s no reliable evidence to support this assertion. In fact, “social transition”—changing a child’s name and pronouns—can open a path that leads to lasting regret. Parents can play a critical role in ensuring that this doesn’t happen.
“Kids with gender dysphoria—and the parents who refuse to lie to them—deserve better,” Wright says. Read his take here.
President Trump’s trade agenda draws on a popular protectionist narrative: that high tariffs powered America’s nineteenth-century industrial rise.
History suggests otherwise, writes Brian Albrecht, chief economist at the International Center for Law & Economics. Take the tinplate industry—often cited as a tariff success story. Even without the McKinley Tariff of 1890, domestic production would likely have taken off a decade later, as steel prices declined.
“The tariff merely accelerated the growth of this sector—at significant cost to consumers,” Albrecht observes. Read his take on the lessons policymakers should take from this history.
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, appointed by Mayor Eric Adams last November, has already helped drive down crime—by embracing the same strategies that restored public safety in New York during the Giuliani years. She has pledged to expand the police force, urged Albany to fix the state’s bail and discovery laws, and made clear that repeat offenders must face real consequences.
“With Commissioner Tisch’s assistance,” write Paul Dreyer and Christian Browne, “the next mayor has a chance to rebuild the NYPD and redeploy the proven tactics that once made New York the safest big city in the world.”
Journalist Bob McManus, who died Saturday at 81, spent more than five decades as an editor and writer covering New York politics and government with rigor, clarity, and style. A longtime contributor to the New York Post and City Journal, McManus “exemplified the best of his journalistic generation—above all, an unshakable commitment to facts, accuracy, and fairness,” writes E.J. McMahon. “Among his peers, the highest compliment was to say a reporter could ‘get it and write it.’ Bob did both.”
Read McMahon’s moving remembrance here.
Six months into her tenure, New York City Schools Chancellor Melissa Avilés-Ramos has launched her first major initiative: NYCPS Cares. But rather than tackling Covid-era learning loss, declining enrollment, or chronic absenteeism, Ramos is reviving outdated social-service programs and lavishing praise on teachers’ unions. As Danyela Souza Egorov writes, New York needs a chancellor focused on evidence-based strategies and measurable academic outcomes—not feel-good initiatives that avoid the real crisis in city schools.
