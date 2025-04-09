“Misgendering” Your Child Could Lose You Custody in Colorado

Just when it seems Colorado lawmakers have pushed leftist ideology as far as it can go, they go further still.

On Sunday, members of the state House passed Bill 25-1312—an alarming piece of legislation now advancing to the state Senate. Embedded within it is the Kelly Loving Act, which, as Colin Wright points out, would classify parents who refuse to use a child’s chosen name or pronouns—even out of sincere concern for the child’s well-being—as engaging in “coercive control,” potentially putting them at risk of losing custody.

The bill leans heavily on the frequently cited claim that “gender-affirming care” helps prevent suicide. But as Wright argues, there’s no reliable evidence to support this assertion. In fact, “social transition”—changing a child’s name and pronouns—can open a path that leads to lasting regret. Parents can play a critical role in ensuring that this doesn’t happen.

“Kids with gender dysphoria—and the parents who refuse to lie to them—deserve better,” Wright says. Read his take here.