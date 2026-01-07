Back to all Podcasts Back to City Journal Podcast
Jan 07 2026
In the first episode of our new “Who We Are” series, Rafael Mangual and Heather Mac Donald discuss the work of the Manhattan Institute and City Journal on crime and public safety over the years. They cover Broken Windows policing, disparate impact, the reality of interracial crime, why public order matters, and what Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s policies will mean for daily life in New York City.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

