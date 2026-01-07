In the first episode of our new “Who We Are” series, Rafael Mangual and Heather Mac Donald discuss the work of the Manhattan Institute and City Journal on crime and public safety over the years. They cover Broken Windows policing, disparate impact, the reality of interracial crime, why public order matters, and what Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s policies will mean for daily life in New York City.

Finally, a reason to check your email. Sign up for our free newsletter today. First Name* Last Name* Email* Sign Up This site is protected by hCaptcha and its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you for signing up!

Audio Transcript

Coming Soon

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images