Are puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for gender dysphoric minors supported by strong scientific evidence? Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Leor Sapir and Zhenya Abbruzzese, Co-Founder of the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine, examine the findings of the Utah review on hormonal treatments for minors experiencing gender dysphoria and discuss what the evidence says about pediatric gender care.
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