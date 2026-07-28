In this episode of the City Journal Podcast, Ralph Clark, CEO of SoundThinking (formerly ShotSpotter), discusses the technology of acoustic gunshot detection, its impact on public safety, and the arguments surrounding its use. Host Rafael Mangual and Clark explore how the technology saves lives, enhances policing, and addresses community concerns. They also consider the future of surveillance technology in law enforcement.

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Audio Transcript

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