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Ralph Clark, Rafael A. Mangual Is ShotSpotter Racist? An Honest Conversation with SoundThinking CEO Ralph Clark

City Journal Podcast

Podcast podcast
Jul 28 2026
Jul 28 2026

Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

In this episode of the City Journal Podcast, Ralph Clark, CEO of SoundThinking (formerly ShotSpotter), discusses the technology of acoustic gunshot detection, its impact on public safety, and the arguments surrounding its use. Host Rafael Mangual and Clark explore how the technology saves lives, enhances policing, and addresses community concerns. They also consider the future of surveillance technology in law enforcement.

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