Is socialism gaining ground in America—or just getting a rebrand? In this episode, Rafael Mangual, Daniel Di Martino, and Stu Smith examine the shifting perception of socialism in U.S. politics and the growing visibility of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Long seen as a political nonstarter, socialism is finding new support among younger voters and progressive movements. What’s behind this change—and what does it mean for the future of American democracy and the traditional two-party system?

Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images