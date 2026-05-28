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Rafael A. Mangual, Joe Marino A Day in the Life of a Crime Reporter (with the New York Post’s Joe Marino)

City Journal Podcast

Podcast podcast
May 28 2026
May 28 2026

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Award-winning crime journalist Joe Marino joins the podcast for a candid, in-depth conversation on crime, policing, and public safety in New York City. Marino examines the complex issues shaping today’s justice system, from criminal-justice reform and evolving policing strategies to recidivism, media narratives, and the human behavior behind the headlines. Drawing on years of frontline reporting, he offers sharp insights into how policy, politics, data, and public perception collide—and what it all means for crime and accountability in America’s largest city.

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