Earlier this week, I spoke with a group of senior officials at the Department of Health and Human Services about strategies to reduce poverty in the United States. The conversation centered on familiar themes: economic mobility, education, and employment. But I chose to highlight a different set of factors that too often get left out of these discussions—family structure, cultural norms, school discipline, and what social scientists call the “success sequence.”

These elements are grounded in data and rank among the strongest predictors of long-term social and economic stability. If we’re serious about reducing poverty, they must be part of the national conversation.

The Success Sequence. Social scientists have long observed a simple, three-step behavioral pattern that dramatically lowers the risk of poverty: graduate from high school, secure full-time employment, and marry before having children. This pattern, known as the success sequence, is not a guarantee of success. But the numbers are striking. Ninety-seven percent of Americans who follow all three steps avoid poverty by age 30. Encouragingly, this idea enjoys broad support; a majority of both Democratic and Republican parents believe the success sequence should be taught in public schools.

Cultural Norms and Elite Messaging. The success sequence is widely followed by affluent professionals—but rarely endorsed publicly. Many elites fear that endorsing these norms will seem moralizing or judgmental. But their silence sends mixed signals. When those at the top quietly follow a set of rules while refusing to articulate them, it creates confusion—especially for young people without strong role models, who rely more heavily on cultural cues to guide their decisions.

Family Structure and Stability. In 1960, nearly all American children, regardless of income, lived with their married biological parents. Among high-income families today, that figure remains above 80 percent today. But for families in the bottom income quintile, the number has dropped to just 30 percent. This divergence matters. Research consistently shows that marriage boosts upward mobility, even when controlling for education and income. For example, a child born to a married mother with only a high school diploma is three times more likely to graduate from college than a child born to an unmarried mother with the same level of education.

The Importance of School Discipline. Academic success also depends on order in the classroom. Even the best teachers struggle in environments filled with disruption. Recent efforts to reform school discipline, especially those aimed at reducing racial disparities in suspensions, have often had unintended consequences. In many districts, disorder has increased, teachers have left the profession, and student achievement has declined. Students cannot learn when chaos reigns. Schools must have the authority to enforce clear behavioral standards to create environments where learning can happen.

A Cultural Foundation for Upward Mobility. Policymakers often look for quick, measurable solutions to complex problems. But the most powerful interventions work over the long term. If we want to confront poverty in a meaningful way, we must reinforce the social and cultural foundations that support stability: strong families, clear norms, disciplined schools, and a culture that values responsibility.

These ideas are not novel—but they are neglected. The roots of poverty are not just economic; they are cultural, too. Any serious attempt to reduce poverty must be willing to address both aspects of the problem.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images