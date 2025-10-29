New York’s Plan for Math Instruction Doesn’t Add Up

New York students’ math scores lag the national average and have remained stagnant for many years, despite massive increases in per-pupil funding. In May, the New York State Department of Education (NYSED) launched a Numeracy Initiative to address the issue. Unfortunately, its guidance will lead to even poorer math instruction.

The initiative has released a series of Numeracy Briefs, which aim to instruct educators in “best practices for effective mathematics instruction.” The briefs were produced by TeachingWorks, a group led by University of Michigan professor Deborah Loewenberg Ball. The group’s goal, according to its website, is to promote “teaching to create a more just society” and to develop “equitable, skillful teaching.”

The briefs quickly caused confusion and concern among educators who attended NYSED’s professional development sessions. Some noticed that the guidance from NYSED contradicted well-established math pedagogy, as well as advice from other experts in the field. They reached out to Benjamin Solomon, an associate professor in school psychology at the University of Albany, who has conducted several webinars on math instruction. He wrote a letter to NYSED commissioner Betty Rosa detailing the Numeracy Briefs’ inaccuracies and questionable practices. The letter garnered support from more than 160 teachers, parents, and researchers, all of whom signed a petition calling for the briefs to be withdrawn.

Solomon’s letter states that the briefs cite only two meta-analyses to support their recommendations and rely mostly on books and articles—all while ignoring the substantial body of research that constitutes the science of math. As Solomon noted, “the briefs are mostly [TeachingWorks’] opinion.” Asked to comment on Solomon’s letter, NYSED responded by stating, “Attempts to distort or politicize this work will not deter NYSED’s commitment to advancing high-quality, equitable mathematics instruction for every student in New York State.”

Open Book New York has no records showing how much NYSED paid TeachingWorks to produce the briefs. NYSED should disclose the amount so the public can understand how much was spent to develop guidance that leaves educators and students so confused. State legislators should also hold hearings to investigate how the briefs’ recommendations diverge from established math science.

But we don’t need to wait for a full investigation to begin to understand what went wrong. The Numeracy Briefs seem to draw inspiration from a movement—led by Jo Boaler, a professor at Stanford University and coauthor of the 2023 California Mathematics Framework—that prioritizes equal outcomes in math instruction over rigor and merit. The framework has faced widespread criticism for advising that all students take the same math classes until the tenth grade. This approach hinders advanced students, who typically take algebra in eighth grade. Nearly 6,000 leaders in math and science signed a petition expressing worries about the framework’s potential effects on student readiness for advanced math work.

In fact, New York City has already implemented Boaler’s recommendations. In 2021, Mayor Bill de Blasio capitalized on the disruption caused by Covid-19 to phase out entrance exams for selective public middle schools, and several schools announced the cancellation of their advanced math classes.

Since then, New York City parents have pushed for more options for advanced math classes in middle schools. Last May, the Community Education Council in District 2 passed a resolution calling for the reinstatement of accelerated math classes. The council cited a 2024 RAND survey that found that only 24 percent of middle schools nationwide offer geometry—and just 6 percent do so in New York State. Only school districts 21, 26, 28, and 20 of New York City’s 32 districts planned to provide advanced math classes last year. The rapid growth of the Russian School of Math and other after-school programs in the city underscores families’ demand for more advanced options.

Clearly, New York’s elected officials were sold a bill of goods. They should move quickly to ensure that students receive the best possible math instruction and that accelerated classes remain available for those ready to take them. These opportunities are especially vital for low-income students, who can’t afford costly after-school math programs to make up for weak classroom teaching.

