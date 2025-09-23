A New Contract With Universities?

Harvard University may have won its fight with the Trump administration over research funding, but that doesn’t mean that other campuses will. “Universities too often use taxpayer dollars to bankroll projects that don’t serve the national interest,” Cullum Clark writes.

It wasn’t always this way. In fact, since the late 1940s, when Congress first decided to support science, universities pursued research that aligned with national goals. And it worked. “U.S.-based researchers earned more than twice as many Nobel prizes as Europe-based scientists on a per capita basis between 1950 and 2010,” Clark writes. “From 1975 to 2024, the United States gave rise to some 250 new firms that were eventually valued at over $10 billion, mostly in R&D-intensive industries. Europe, by contrast, produced about 14.”

Read about how it all fell apart, and what a new contract between schools and Washington might look like.