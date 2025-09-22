Cracking Down on Radical Groups—Legally

Since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the White House has shifted its focus to left-wing extremism. To address the uptick in political violence, Tal Fortgang argues, the administration shouldn’t focus on hate speech. It can crack down instead on extremist groups’ actions.

One way to do so is through the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which is designed to prosecute organized crime. “The feds should take note of the names that repeatedly pop up when hordes of activists block a highway or vandalize federal property—not to mention the nonprofits that fund these lawbreakers,” Fortgang writes. “Providing money or materials, telling individuals where to go and when, or promising to help conceal the crime can all be part of a criminal conspiracy.”

Read more about how federal officials can cripple the networks that support violence.