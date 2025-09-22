Cracking Down on Radical Groups—Legally

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Good morning,
Today, we’re looking at what the Trump administration can do about extremism, the city of Austin's progressive district attorney, when language inclusivity goes too far, and a moving example of love and sacrifice.
Since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the White House has shifted its focus to left-wing extremism. To address the uptick in political violence, Tal Fortgang argues, the administration shouldn’t focus on hate speech. It can crack down instead on extremist groups’ actions.
One way to do so is through the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which is designed to prosecute organized crime. “The feds should take note of the names that repeatedly pop up when hordes of activists block a highway or vandalize federal property—not to mention the nonprofits that fund these lawbreakers,” Fortgang writes. “Providing money or materials, telling individuals where to go and when, or promising to help conceal the crime can all be part of a criminal conspiracy.”
Read more about how federal officials can cripple the networks that support violence.
When he was running for office, Travis County District Attorney José Garza promised not to prosecute criminals and to target the police with aggressive charges instead.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Austin, under his jurisdiction, began to fall apart. Garza’s failure to issue timely indictments has led to violent felons getting released from jail and committing more crimes.
Austin was once “a jewel of a city,” Thomas Hogan writes. “But even great cities occasionally flirt with their own destruction, learning the hard way how a few bad electoral choices can lead to ruin.”
When President Trump signed an executive order earlier this year designating English as the U.S.’s official language, opponents worried that governments would cut back translation services for immigrants. But what about the immigrants who have worked hard to learn English and find themselves lost when they encounter other languages?
In New York especially, “store signs carrying no English words have been an ongoing concern—not just potentially making visitors feel unwelcome but also posing risks for emergency responders,” Rong Xiaoqing writes.
Read her take.
On October 7, 2023, 46-year-old Gil Ta’asa died saving his sons Koren and Shai from a grenade. The family lived in the village of Netiv Ha’asara, which Hamas terrorists attacked on that horrific day.
“Amid such barbarity, Gil Ta’asa’s final act revealed something transcendent: a father’s sacrificial love,” Samuel J. Abrams writes. “His death compels us to consider what masculinity and fatherhood mean in our fractured age. In an era of confusion about ‘toxic masculinity,’ Gil Ta’asa showed us what sacred masculinity looks like.”
Read more about Ta’asa and his family, and what young men today can learn from his example.
“Progressivism is only considered intellectual because academics and those who self-identify as intellectuals embrace it. Beyond that, it’s actually incredibly anti-intellectual. Most of its tenets are either extremely simplistic, incoherent, or jargon laden theories that have little to do with reality.”
