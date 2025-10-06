AI Is Leading to a Shortage of Construction Workers

Mississippi recently declared a public health emergency after the state recorded a dramatic increase in infant mortality rates between 2023 and 2024. But Mississippi is not alone. Texas saw a similar spike between 2021 and 2022, and child and adolescent mortality rates have surged nationally.

According to Emily Putnam-Hornstein and Naomi Schaefer Riley, officials are missing a key contributor to rising infant mortality rates: maternal drug use. Having reviewed more than 3,500 cases of child maltreatment, Putnam-Hornstein and Riley point to the tenfold increase over the past decade in babies born with congenital syphilis, a malady strongly associated with maternal drug use.

“Given the growing movement to legalize drugs and a culture that seems increasingly accepting of drug use,” they write, “it is important to recognize the smallest victims of our addiction crisis.”