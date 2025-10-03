Vanderbilt Gets It Right

“Thank you for this insightful article and for sharing your experiences. At last, a discussion of poverty from someone who experienced it firsthand.

All too often the question of how society deals with poverty comes down to two mindsets: those who believe a ‘beneficent’ government handing out free money by the truckload is the solution, and those who blame the poor for their own misery.

Maybe it’s time to stop listening to pundits, podcasters, and activists and start listening to the people who live in the trenches of poverty. Despite popular myth, few, if any, of them want to be poor and few, if any, are truly helped by a cradle-to-grave welfare system.

There has to be a better way. We’re just not trying hard enough. We’re too caught up in clickbait, soundbites, and election cycles. In the meantime the poor, especially children, go hungry and homeless.”