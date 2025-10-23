The City Journal College Rankings

Higher education in America is in crisis. Many students still assume that schools like Harvard, Stanford, and Yale offer the best education simply because of their cultural prestige and professional networks.

“There’s a mismatch between reputation and reality,” write John D. Sailer and Kevin Wallsten. “Prospective students and parents lack access to the information they need to determine which school is best for them. As Americans rethink higher education, they need new tools to make better decisions.”

That’s why, in consultation with the National Association of Scholars, City Journal is introducing a new college ranking system. We collected data on 100 colleges and universities and used 68 different factors to shed new light on America’s most prominent schools. “To provide prospective students with a clearer picture of what they can expect from a particular school,” Sailer and Wallsten write, “we have developed a wide range of measures that capture dimensions of a college education that other rankings have long neglected.”

Read more about how we ranked the universities—and check out the list for yourself.