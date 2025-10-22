The Fury That Led to Nothing

What ever happened to George Floyd Square? Christopher Rufo recently returned to the origin site of 2020’s “social justice” revolution: the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd died in police custody. Soon after Floyd’s death in May 2020, the intersection became a kind of pilgrimage site for the Left. State and local politicians purchased property and pledged to build grand monuments.

Five years on, those promises have gone unfulfilled: a makeshift monument, an abandoned gas station, and vagrants who had “chosen the spot to light fires, fence stolen goods, and smoke fentanyl.”

“I never supported the George Floyd revolution and knew it would end in disappointment,” writes Rufo. “But to witness that disappointment firsthand still stirred a sense of pity. The political leaders who turned that summer’s events into a multibillion-dollar activist apparatus never built anything that would last.”