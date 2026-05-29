California Is Paying Tribes to Observe Owl Nests

California’s Tribal Wildfire Resilience program has awarded $24 million to tribal groups and nonprofits for “cultural burns,” “food sovereignty,” and owl counting. The tribes use traditional fire techniques—an elderberry fire stick to ignite a flame, for instance—to clear brush and preserve their “close kinship” with plants and animals.

“While some of the ‘resiliency’ funding has gone toward what appear to be legitimate fire-management projects,” Christopher F. Rufo and Austen Hufford write, “a careful examination of the state grant information reveals that much of the program operates as a slush fund for the tribes.”

One grant allowed a tribe to provide “forest-themed ingredients” to tribe-owned restaurants; another helped a tribe renovate land for use as a Native American summer camp; others went to help tribes observe owl nests and support “food sovereignty.”

“While any group is entitled to preserve its heritage, taxpayers are not obligated to subsidize it,” Rufo and Hufford write.

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