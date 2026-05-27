Free Solar Panels for Illegal Immigrants

California’s Farmworker Housing Component of the Low-Income Weatherization Program provides free solar panels, windows, and refrigerators to farmworkers. The initiative is part of the state’s “cap-and-trade” system, which taxes carbon producers and redistributes the revenue to left-wing causes.

The kicker? Many of those farmworkers receiving the freebies are illegal immigrants.

“Despite a $49 million budget and nearly seven years of operation, the farmworker ‘weatherization’ program has only provided services to about 2,000 families,” Christopher F. Rufo and Austen Hufford write. “That means the State of California has allocated roughly $23,000 per household for its program to provide free solar panels, refrigerators, and other services—a number that raises serious concerns about financial accountability.”

Read more about the program.