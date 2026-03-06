New York Could Be Headed for Rolling Blackouts

Thanks to the 2019 Climate Act, New York has until 2030 to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about one-quarter. The state hasn’t made much progress, and if Governor Kathy Hochul can’t convince lawmakers to change the legislation, New York could be headed for disaster.

“The law has saddled the state with three related but distinct problems: threats to the grid’s reliability, rising electric bills, and a looming surge in fuel prices,” Ken Girardin writes.

The most urgent issue is whether New York City will be able to keep the lights on. In 2021, officials blocked a major power plant upgrade in Astoria, citing the Climate Act. They blocked other upgrades and neglected replacing the small “peaker” power plants that were closed some years ago and that ran when demand was highest.

Meantime, customer rates have surged, and “electricity prices across Upstate New York could rise at least an additional 40 percent in the next five years,” Girardin writes. “Why? The Climate Act.”

Read more about the time bomb Hochul is facing.