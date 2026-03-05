States Are Trying to Fight Civil Terrorism—but Not Everyone Is Happy

Arizona and Utah are cracking down on civil terrorism—or trying to. Lawmakers in both states have introduced bills that would impose harsher penalties on individuals who engage in illegal activity to achieve political goals.

“Blocking a road, for example, is already illegal, and for good reason: people have to get to their families and jobs, not to mention the needs of emergency vehicles,” Tal Fortgang writes. “But Arizona’s HB 2136 and Utah’s HB 331 raise the costs of doing so intentionally in large groups or in especially disorderly ways, because current law treats road-blocking as a minor crime, and troublemakers have been exploiting it.”

Not everyone is happy, though. An ACLU of Arizona rep called the bill there an “attempt to criminalize speech,” and a Salt Lake Tribune editorial said the Utah bill was “designed to make it easier to criminalize public protests.”

These criticisms don’t add up, Fortgang writes. Read why here.