Iranian New Yorkers Celebrate Khamenei’s Death

Outside the UN in New York City on Sunday, crowds gathered to celebrate the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Many of them Iranian American, they thanked President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chanting, “USA! USA!”

The day before, Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the U.S. military operation a “catastrophic escalation,” and assured Iranian New Yorkers that they “are part of the fabric of this city—you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here.”

“But the proud Iranian New Yorkers I met didn’t seem to need reassurance,” Yael Bar Tur writes. “Nor did they think for a minute that they weren’t safe in the land of the free. They wanted action—action carried on the under‑wing pylons of fighter jets, not in statements assuring them that they are ‘part of the fabric of this city,’ which they already know.”

Read more about the celebrations.