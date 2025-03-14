The Pro-Hamas Columbia Professor Who Received Public Funding

Ah, politics and marriage. How much do views on social issues matter before saying, “I do?”

For Love Is Blind contestants, a lot, evidently.

The reality show (contest?) features men and women who “date” one another from behind a wall. The idea is to fall in love purely based on conversation—to get engaged to someone for who they are, not what they look like. (They eventually meet in person before walking down the aisle.)

In the most recent season, contestants Sara Carton and Virginia Miller both said “no” at the altar over their fiancés’ differing political views. In Carton’s case, she was concerned that her partner, Ben Mezzenga, hadn’t given much thought to the Black Lives Matter movement (Carton and Mezzenga are both white) or to LGBTQ rights (Carton and Mezzenga are both straight, though her sister is not). During the reunion episode—the season-concluding episode when cast members discuss what happened—Ben says that he knows he has a lot of “privilege.”

After the bullet he’s just dodged, we’d have to agree.

As one X user notes, “This woman dumps this poor man on ‘Love Is Blind’ because of his views on BLM, LGBTQ, and the COVID vaccine. If Sara were ACTUALLY attracted to Ben, none of these reasons listed would have mattered.”