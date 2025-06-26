How Did Zohran Mamdani Win?

Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York mayoral primary over former governor Andrew Cuomo completely stunned the city’s establishment. But, Nicole Gelinas argues, before declaring the beginning of a new socialist era, “consider just how unusual this election was.”

Unusual, indeed. For one thing, it was 100 degrees in New York City on Primary Day, likely keeping away the older voters who make up Cuomo’s base. Further, Cuomo didn’t enter the race until March, while Mamdani had been running a get-out-the-vote operation since October of last year. And his message couldn’t have been clearer: free childcare, free buses, freeze the rent.

“All we know for now is that Mamdani won not so much because of a platform of radical socialism,” Gelinas writes, “but for an old democratic reason: he ran the best campaign.”

