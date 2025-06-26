How Did Zohran Mamdani Win?

Forwarded this email? Sign up for free to have it sent directly to your inbox.
Today, we’re looking at the results of New York’s Democratic mayoral primary, a new research paper about the harms of estrogen use in men, America’s student visa work program, and the Corporate Transparency Act.
Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York mayoral primary over former governor Andrew Cuomo completely stunned the city’s establishment. But, Nicole Gelinas argues, before declaring the beginning of a new socialist era, “consider just how unusual this election was.”
Unusual, indeed. For one thing, it was 100 degrees in New York City on Primary Day, likely keeping away the older voters who make up Cuomo’s base. Further, Cuomo didn’t enter the race until March, while Mamdani had been running a get-out-the-vote operation since October of last year. And his message couldn’t have been clearer: free childcare, free buses, freeze the rent.
“All we know for now is that Mamdani won not so much because of a platform of radical socialism,” Gelinas writes, “but for an old democratic reason: he ran the best campaign.”
Read her take here.
“Some may interpret Mamdani’s victory as part of a socialist-progressive ‘wave,’” Paul Dreyer writes, “reminiscent of an anti-Trump backlash during the 2018 midterms.” But other races down the ballot proceeded largely as expected, calling into question the idea that there was a broader ideological shift among New York City voters.
Read about the other election night results here.
A recent review article in Discover Mental Health compiled studies and data to highlight the health risks associated with long-term estrogen use in males. Among those risks: infertility, tissue changes that may signal elevated cancer risk, cardiovascular complications, memory loss, and early death.
“While the findings don’t amount to conclusive proof of harm in every case,” Colin Wright notes, “they make a compelling case for caution, transparency, and scientific integrity—qualities frequently missing in the rush to medicalize gender distress.”
Read his analysis of the new report here.
Last month, President Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Joseph Edlow, told a congressional panel that he would end the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. OPT allows most international students to work in the U.S. after graduation.
This would be a massive mistake, Connor O’Brien argues. “My new research for the Economic Innovation Group shows that workers who arrived in the U.S. on student visas actually out-earn their native-born peers,” he writes. “Through tax payments, innovation, and increased demand, these earnings in turn enrich other Americans—making us all better off.”
Read his take here.
The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) requires certain business entities to report information on their “beneficial owners” to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The goal is to crack down on illicit money laundering, but the reporting requirements have proven extremely burdensome for small- and medium-sized businesses, which have faced significant financial penalties over failing to file the requisite paperwork.
It’s welcome news, then, that the Treasury Department recently narrowed its enforcement approach under the CTA. C. Jarrett Dieterle explains the move, and what it will mean for U.S. businesses.
“No one is born in the wrong body…….except me. I am supposed to be 6’3”, 210 lbs of solid muscle with a 3 foot vertical leap. But I am not. So I make do with what I have, as we all do. Telling children that they are in the wrong body is truly destructive.”
