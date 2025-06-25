No Hope for the Center-Right in New York

The center-right’s failure to gain traction in New York City’s mayoral race can be explained, in part, by the coalitions supporting former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani. Cuomo is content with the status quo, while Mamdani wants more public spending and higher taxes.

Indeed, in New York City, center-right reform tends to follow crisis, not precede it, Eric Kober observes. Michael Bloomberg’s rezoning agenda, which emerged from post-9/11 uncertainty, and Cuomo’s pension reform in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis are good examples.

