Trump’s Border Win

More than a year ago, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that a net 1.1 million “other foreign nationals” would be added to the U.S. population in 2025.

The CBO recently revised that number downward by a massive 1.5 million immigrants—meaning not only that the number of immigrants is not going up, but it’s falling by 360,000.

What explains the huge revision? President Trump’s border policies. The CBO specifically highlights Executive Order 14165, a move that “reinstated the policy of Migrant Protection Protocols, which require people who want to apply for asylum in the United States to return to the territory from which they came.”

Indeed, under President Biden, illegal immigrants who arrived along the southwestern border were typically released into the U.S.

“While the mainstream press emphasizes ICE raids and deportations, the Trump administration’s removal of aliens from the U.S. interior accounted for less than one-tenth of the CBO’s downward revision in net illegal immigration—it estimates that 120,000 people were removed from the U.S. interior in 2025,” Jeffrey H. Anderson writes. “Far from being driven by deportations, more than 90 percent of the Trump administration’s success in reducing illegal immigration has come from limiting border crossings, per the CBO’s figures.”

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