A New Contract With Universities

Last month, the Securities and Exchange Commission withdrew 14 Biden-era regulations that were still making their way through the rulemaking process. One was an anti-greenwashing rule, which would have mandated that ESG funds disclose the methodologies they use for measuring carbon footprint. A laudable goal, perhaps, but it wasn’t clear that the regulatory burden would be justified.

Another regulation involved the shareholder-proposal process, which has made it easier to advance environmental and social causes at companies’ annual meetings, often hurting shareholder value.

With these moves, Jarrett Dieterle writes, “it’s clear that the Trump financial deregulatory agenda has commenced in earnest.”