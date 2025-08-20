A Viable Third Party?

The United States has been a two-party nation for most of its history. So it’s not surprising that Elon Musk’s suggestion that he might create a new party was met with so much skepticism.

But Musk’s idea for a third party speaks to the dissatisfaction both Republican and Democratic voters have felt for their own parties for years now. In fact, third-party success is more plausible today than in the past, Michael Kaufman argues. “Democrats are riven by socialist, anti-Semitic partisans—still a minority, but representing the party’s younger, more energetic wing,” he writes. “Republicans have drifted from their free-market, small-government roots, alienating many traditional conservatives.”

