Taxpayer Dollars Help Teach Kids About Sex Toys

The Center for Innovative Public Health Research, a nonprofit, claims to create “health education programs” that “promote positive human development.”

Sounds harmless enough—until you take a look at the programs. Manhattan Institute investigative reporter Hannah Grossman did just that, and her findings are concerning.

For instance, one initiative, Girl2Girl, calls itself a sex-ed program for teen girls who are attracted to other girls. “According to the program’s website, Girl2Girl texts minors about ‘lube and sex toys,’ ‘the different types of sex and ways to increase pleasure,’ and ‘what it’s like growing up as [a] teen girl who is into girls,’” Grossman writes. And it “explicitly advises them not to tell their parents if they’d prefer not to.”

