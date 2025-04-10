Jack Teich Was a Wealthy Businessman. Then He Was Kidnapped

Jack Teich was a wealthy businessman from Long Island, working for his family company, when, on November 12, 1974, he was taken from his driveway, shoved into the back of a car, and driven to an apartment in the Bronx.

There, two men held him captive in a dark closet, chained his wrists and neck, and set a ransom of $750,000 ($4.7 million in today’s dollars) for his release.

They asked Teich to confirm that he was Jewish, which he was, and wanted him to confess to being a member of the Jewish Defense League, which he was not. The men insisted that he and the Jewish Defense League were plotting to kill the leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

An arrest wasn’t made for two years. Most of the ransom money is still missing.

Teich’s story has grim relevance for many Jews in America today, who have faced mounting hatred and anti-Semitic incidents. In his chilling retelling of Teich’s kidnapping, Daniel Edward Rosen highlights the tragic consequences of justifying violence against American Jews. You can read the entire piece here.