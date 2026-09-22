An Ideological Accreditation Problem at the APA

The National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity should take a long look at the American Psychological Association.

The NACIQI advises the U.S. Department of Education on whether accrediting bodies in higher-ed, including the APA’s Commission on Accreditation, should remain federally recognized authorities on educational quality in disciplines like law and psychology.

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While the APA does not possess a formal legal monopoly on psychology education, in practice it exerts near monopolistic influence on professional training across clinical, counseling, and school psychology. This includes control over doctoral education, internships, and hospital and medical-center placements. The accreditation standards of the APA disproportionately shape the values and practices of the mental-health workforce in the United States.

Though the APA is free to champion “gender affirming care” for minors, the organization’s detailed position statements on gender medicine, and its recent September 2026 special issue on “anti-trans” legislation in its flagship journal, raise legitimate concerns about how its activism on behalf of trans-identified minors might clash with its own competency benchmarks.

These concerns are amplified by the APA’s DEI accreditation mandate across programs, which includes recognizing “gender identity” as an important “cultural and individual difference.”

Among the APA’s most problematic practices is its dismissal of good-faith criticism of the weak evidence for youth gender medicine as simply “misinformation,” and all opposition to medically transitioning minors as “discrimination.” The APA often defends youth gender medicine as “evidence-based,” but this assertion falls short by the very premises of Evidence-Based Medicine, which evaluates the empirical support for treatments.

The APA fundamentally mischaracterizes the complexity of gender dysphoria and its diversity of presentations as a civil rights issue that demands that psychologists “actively advocate alongside trans communities, provide meaningful support, and expand access to affirming resources within this increasingly oppressive sociopolitical climate.” The APA’s framing of the social meaning of gender dysphoria, which relies on regressive sex stereotypes, is also remarkably unsophisticated in terms of psychological and developmental nuance.

It’s hard to imagine that the organization’s overarching values and political commitments do not trickle down into APA accredited programs or influence the way psychologists think about, and practice, health-service psychology.

With Fox Varian’s landmark detransitioner settlement earlier this year, and the launch of new detransition services in New York, Cleveland, and Texas, a greater spotlight is being placed on the “standard of care” in youth gender medicine, where ideological suppositions are pervasive and clash with the field’s own recommendations for robust psychological assessment and “differential diagnosis.” Differential diagnosis refers to the ability of physicians to distinguish between conditions with similar symptom presentations. Recent qualitative research highlighting the complex psychological and interpersonal factors that shape and maintain transgender identification further underscores the need for individualized assessment, unclouded by social-justice zeal.

The APA’s accreditation standards emphasize “quality,” broadly defined as robust education that ensures students are given the knowledge to render “competent and safe” practice. Similarly, the guidelines stipulate that educational content reflect the highest caliber of “peer review” to ensure that new clinicians are working with the best and latest evidence available.

The APA’s DEI accreditation standards and advocacy for youth gender medicine, however, call into question whether it upholds these categories in practice. Its refusal to acknowledge, or even demonstrate understanding of, the findings of systematic evidence reviews raises red flags about the integrity of the APA’s entire operation.

The latest special issue of the APA’s flagship journal focuses on how psychologists should think about and combat “anti-trans” legislation. The issue frames the subject in civil- and human-rights language and presents one-sided accounts of the supposed harms of “conversion” practices for trans-identified youth and the role played by “minority stress” in contributing to poor mental health. For the sake of their patients, psychologists need to be aware of the tremendous amount of debate in this clinical area and not let political crusades obscure the imperatives of ethical practice.

Addressing youth gender medicine in the policy and legal realm is vital, of course, but we should not overlook the educational hubs that promote the tenets of “gender ideology.” Education doesn’t just transmit knowledge in a vacuum; it is also a process of enculturation that shapes how we think and feel. Indoctrinating clinicians in this way undermines their own field’s professional ethical norms and fails to advance the interests of their patients.