A strange thing is happening to the venerable magazine Scientific American. It has decided to kick its science-loving readers in the teeth and embrace a modern equivalent of Lysenkoism—the doctrine that required Soviet biologists to ignore evolution and the genetics of plants.

The great biologist Edward O. Wilson died on December 26. Few readers of Scientific American could be unaware of Wilson’s towering contributions to biology and conservation, or of his rare gifts as a synthesizer and writer. They surely didn’t expect that the oeuvre of this globally renowned scientist would be labeled by Scientific American, just three days after his death, as “built on racist ideas.”

Why would the editor of the magazine, Laura Helmuth, take it into her head to insult almost everything her readers believe in? The sad truth is that she, like some editors of more important scientific journals, has been infected by a taste-destroying, judgment-paralyzing malady: the virus of progressive wokeness.

The article she ran, by a junior academic at UC San Francisco, Monica McLemore (who holds a Ph.D. in nursing science), asserts that Wilson’s “racist ideas” come from his book Sociobiology, which supported “the notion that differences among humans could be explained by genetics, inheritance and other biological mechanisms.”

The assertion reflects the foundation on which woke theory is built: everyone is the same, with no genetic differences between sexes or races. By rejecting genetics, adherents can dismiss the notion that people might have different innate talents and earn different rewards. The theory instead attributes any deviation from equality, whether in occupations or income, to discrimination. At one blow, the hope of a merit-rewarding society is destroyed, to be replaced by a distribution of wealth according to wokeist rules.

Woke theory provides the platform for putting opponents on the defensive, grabbing more spoils for practitioners of identity politics, and smearing as racist anyone who dares dispute the premise of the whole racket—that people have no genetic differences. Since no one wants to be called a racist, the intimidation works perfectly and is spreading an ever-widening circle of fear in campuses, corporations, and media.

The premise is, of course, entirely false. A handful of genetic differences exist between the sexes, but they have profound consequences. A multitude of genetic differences exist between the races, but they have trivial consequences, like effects on skin or hair color. None justifies the fundamental idea of racism, that one race is superior to another. If you say there are obviously genetic differences between races but no race is superior, wokeists will ignore that central distinction and call you a scientific racist.

It’s high time for academics to take a stand on the matter instead of cowering under their desks. Without genetic differences, all humans would be clones, like some vast colony of bacteria. Because of the ceaseless process of evolution, populations in different regions of the world have accumulated their own genetic differences over time, and these regionally varying populations, all minor variations on the human theme, are what we call races. The results are evident to anyone who has noticed that babies resemble their parents, not people of other races. As for the insistence that gender is just a social construct, it’s on the same plane of absurdity as the campaign to abolish the word “woman.”

The denial of genetics is a truly surprising modern reprise of Lysenkoism. Wokeists, too, both deny the role of genetics in biology and aggressively seek to punish or ostracize their critics. Some 3,000 Soviet biologists were dismissed, imprisoned, or killed because they refused to abandon the theory of evolution for the nonsense Trofim Lysenko was peddling. Our academics are evidently made of more pliant stuff.

One reason is that in today’s academic world, scholars are deeply dependent on the support of others to gain government grants or get their papers accepted by journals. Even one negative vote in the peer-review committee can be fatal to careers. Because of this intense interdependence, academics can’t afford any accusation of racism, however unmerited. Unfortunately, this means that it’s all too easy to bully people into silence. A handful of activists have succeeded in terrifying campuses across the nation with their odious brand of obscurantism.

Is it unfair to blame Helmuth for failing to stand up to the neo-Lysenkoists when so many others have thrown in the towel? No, for two reasons. First, she owns the attack on Wilson. She not only ran it but also refused to publish a letter of protest organized by the genetics blogger Razib Khan and signed by many leading biologists. The reason she gave was that for the magazine to rebut one of its own articles would be “self-referential.” The excuse is risible and in any case contrived; the magazine rebutted one of its own articles only recently.

Second, the liberal order on which a democratic society depends rests ultimately on reason, not ideology. Science is the guardian and embodiment of rationality. If editors, the gatekeepers of the scientific forum, do not defend science against the power-hungry nihilism of identity politics, who will? Even the editors of such important scientific journals as Science and Nature flirt too heavily with neo-Lysenkoist paradigms. They, and Helmuth, should bear in mind that when you mix science and politics, the result is politics.

Science editors who seek to appease woke readers or staffers should think carefully about the source of their authority. Science is respected because it pursues objective truth and ignores ideology. As soon as a drop of politics contaminates the scientific pool, science loses credibility. This is a serious problem for the academic world, which has let neo-Lysenkoists burrow into its citadels and ivory towers and proclaim their anti-Darwinian nonsense.

Ordinary people recognize idiocy when they hear it and are tuning out what academics tell them. A hundred Nobel laureates have signed a letter? Then obviously the opposite position must be true. Professors may deplore the proles for their anti-vaxxer sentiments, their skepticism of global warming, and their refusal to listen to their intellectual betters. But instead of disdaining the intellect of others, the academic profession might instead wonder whether it is itself to blame for condoning absurd wokeist theories that have spurred the rise of Trumpist anti-intellectualism.

Meantime, the far-off German owners of Scientific American might worry a little about their readers fleeing to Quanta, a magazine that manages very successfully to explain frontier science to the general reader without a touch of wokery, just as Scientific American used to do. And given Scientific American’s contempt for Wilson’s life and career, I offer a different appraisal below.

Top: Trofim Lysenko (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)