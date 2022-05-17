ERROR
Introducing the Risk Talking podcast
Joel Mokyr Allison Schrager
May 17, 2022
Economy, finance, and budgets

On the inaugural episode of Risk Talking, Joel Mokyr, the pathbreaking economic historian, joins Allison Schrager to discuss the past, present, and future of innovation and the modern economy. What sparked the industrial revolution? What are the intellectual underpinnings of economic growth? What is the future of work in an increasingly technologized world? And does today’s stifling political environment threaten our prosperity? Mokyr and Schrager take up these questions—and much more.

The Great Fake

Digital advances have taken imitative technology on a miraculous trajectory—bringing new challenges but also new possibilities.
Joel Mokyr
Technology and Innovation
The Social Order
