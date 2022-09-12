ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
OKAY
ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
CANCEL CONFIRM
search
Close Nav

Search

Close Search
search

Get Back to Work

back to top
eye on the news

Get Back to Work

The chief prosecutor of Spokane, Washington, grandstands instead of doing his job.
Thomas Hogan
September 12, 2022
Politics and law
Public safety

Imagine that you are the chief prosecutor for a city where violent crime is flaring, with police and citizens begging for help to control criminals. Would your reaction be to stay at your post and come up with new policies to prevent crime, or would your city be better off if you instead spent your time convincing the American Bar Association to issue a set of directives urging prosecutors nationwide to lighten up on crime? Justin Bingham, the city prosecutor for Spokane, Washington, decided on the second path.

Spokane is a picturesque city of approximately 230,000 in the eastern part of Washington State. Bingham was elected as the city’s chief prosecutor in 2014, and he backed such proposals as retroactively vacating criminal convictions, downgrading drug crimes, and limiting the authority of police officers. The results haven’t been pretty. Recently, gang-related shootings have rocked the city. A defendant who had been arrested more than 200 times was let out of jail after getting caught on video breaking into a car and stealing items, leading a Spokane police spokesman to tell local news, “On a personal level, it certainly is frustrating.” In June, property crimes had risen by 30 percent compared with the year before. One Spokane resident stated bluntly, “We don’t want to be living here.”

Yet Bingham has focused on matters more important to him, if not to his constituents. In addition to being the city prosecutor for Spokane, Bingham serves as chairman of the ABA’s Criminal Justice Section. In his introductory message on assuming role, Bingham complained about the “fundamental flaws” and “racial undertone of policy” that drive the criminal justice system, and pledged to do away with the horrors of “over-policing, . . . mandatory minimum sentencing and implicit bias.”

Bingham and the ABA were just warming up. In two resolutions, the ABA announced in August what it calls the “principles for ending mass incarceration and lengthy prison sentences” in the United States. The ABA demands that cities limit the use of pretrial detention, abolish mandatory minimum sentences, and adopt a “second look” policy that calls for every prisoner serving more than ten years imprisonment to be considered for release. In a press release, the ABA quotes Mark Schickman, a labor lawyer, and Rhodia Thomas, chair of the National Legal Aid & Defender Association, as strongly supporting these measures. Apparently, no police officers or prosecutors were available to comment on the resolutions—nor were the citizens of Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, or any of the other cities facing spikes in homicide and violence.

In his introductory message, Bingham asks a rhetorical question. “Shouldn’t I be in my office worrying about balancing my own budget and using my scarce resources to process the mound of cases that sit waiting for attention?” The answer is yes, of course. Meantime, the ABA should refocus its attention to setting professional standards for lawyers. Maybe everybody should just get back to work.

Tom Hogan has served as a federal prosecutor, local prosecutor, and elected district attorney. He currently is in private practice.

Photo: gregobagel/iStock

From Manhattan Institute

Latest on Policing & Public Safety: All
More from

Thomas Hogan

More on

Politics and law

Up Next
eye on the news

A Litany of Failure

Assessing progressive criminal-justice policies
Thomas Hogan August 30, 2022
Public safety
Politics and law
Saved!
Close