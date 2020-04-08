ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
OKAY
ERROR
Main Error Mesage Here
More detailed message would go here to provide context for the user and how to proceed
CANCEL CONFIRM
search
Close Nav

Search

Close Search
search

Prospects for a Coronavirus Vaccine

back to top
audio

Prospects for a Coronavirus Vaccine

10 Blocks podcast
Peter Kolchinsky Brian C. Anderson
April 8, 2020
Covid-19
Health Care

Virologist and investor Peter Kolchinsky joins Brian Anderson to discuss a coronavirus vaccine, the critical genetic differences between Covid-19 and the flu, and his proposals to reform the pharmaceutical industry.

As millions of Americans approach a month of living under stay-at-home orders, scientific teams across the globe are racing to find a vaccine for the coronavirus. According to Kolchinsky, several vaccines are already in development, and concerns that the virus will mutate and evade them are overblown. But until a treatment is made widely available, he warns, we will have to maintain a level of social distancing to prevent the health-care system from being overwhelmed. Kolchinsky is the author of The Great American Drug Deal: A New Prescription for Innovative and Affordable Medicines.

Audio Transcript

Coming Soon

Read More

Photo by doble-d/iStock

Subscribe and listen:

iTunes

Stitcher

SoundCloud

Libsyn

TuneIn

Spotify

RSS

More podcasts

Related

eye on the news

Ending Covid

March 31, 2020

Related

eye on the news

Ending Covid

March 31, 2020

Contact

Send a question or comment using the form below. This message may be routed through support staff.

Saved!
Close