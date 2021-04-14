Contributors

Sohrab Ahmari is op-ed editor of the New York Post, a contributing editor of the Catholic Herald, and a columnist for First Things.

Theodore Dalrymple is a contributing editor of City Journal, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of many books.

Eli Dourado is a senior research fellow at Utah State University.

Brian Patrick Eha is the author of How Money Got Free and a journalist and essayist.

Richard Florida is a professor at the University of Toronto and a senior fellow at Heartland Forward.

Nicole Gelinas is a City Journal contributing editor, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and the author of After the Fall: Saving Capitalism from Wall Street—and Washington.

Edward L. Glaeser is a professor of economics at Harvard, a City Journal contributing editor, and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He is the author of Triumph of the City.

John Steele Gordon specializes in business and financial history and is the author of books including Hamilton’s Blessing: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Our National Debt.

Allen C. Guelzo is director of the James Madison Program Initiative on Politics and Statesmanship and a senior research scholar at Princeton University. He is a visiting scholar at the Heritage Foundation.

Susan Hertog is a Manhattan-based journalist and photographer. She is the author of Dangerous Ambition and Anne Morrow Lindbergh: Her Life.

Joel Kotkin is a fellow at Chapman University, the executive director of the Urban Reform Institute, and a senior fellow at Heartland Forward.

Steven Malanga is the senior editor of City Journal and the George M. Yeager Fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Wilfred M. McClay is a professor of history at the University of Oklahoma and a visiting scholar at the Heritage Foundation.

Joel Mokyr is a professor of economics and history at Northwestern University and the author of A Culture of Growth: The Origins of the Modern Economy.

Naomi Schaefer Riley is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Christopher F. Rufo is a contributing editor of City Journal and a documentary filmmaker. He has directed four documentaries for PBS, including America Lost.

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Oliver Wiseman is the U.S. editor of The Critic and a coauthor of Brexit Revolt.

Soundings:

Glenn C. Loury is a professor of economics at Brown University and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He currently hosts a podcast called “The Glenn Show.” Mario Polèse is a professor at Montreal’s Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique and the author of The Wealth and Poverty of Regions: Why Cities Matter. Dorothy Moses Schulz is a professor emerita at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, CUNY, and a retired MTA–Metro North Railroad Police captain.

Artists:

Garry Brown is a Scottish illustrator working in California. He is the regular interior artist for Brian Wood’s The Massive. Patti McConville began her photography career while traveling internationally as a Pan American Airways flight attendant. She has expanded her Alamy stock photo portfolio to include travel, business, industry, and lifestyle images. Alberto Mena is a graphic artist living in New York.