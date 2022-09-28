ERROR
How the Government Created Racial Categories

How the Government Created Racial Categories

10 Blocks podcast
David E. Bernstein Adrienne Davis Glenn C. Loury Ilya Shapiro
September 28, 2022
The Social Order

Americans are understandably squeamish about official racial and ethnic classifications. Nevertheless, these classifications are ubiquitous in American life—and their boundaries are policed by the government.

On this week’s special episode, Manhattan Institute senior fellow and director of constitutional studies Ilya Shapiro moderates a panel featuring David Bernstein, professor at the George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School; Glenn Loury, Manhattan Institute Paulson fellow; and Adrienne Davis, professor at Washington University Law School. Bernstein’s new book, Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America, is out now.

Photo: matdesign24/iStock

