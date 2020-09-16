ERROR
10 Blocks podcast
Heather Mac Donald Brian C. Anderson
September 16, 2020
Education
The Social Order

Heather Mac Donald joins Brian Anderson to discuss how academic institutions responded to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and how academia’s monolithic belief in systemic racism has fueled recent riots across the United States. She also answers questions from a livestream audience.

Audio for this episode is excerpted and edited from a Manhattan Institute eventcast, "Fearless Thinking in an Age of Conformity." Find out more and register for future events by visiting our website, and subscribe to MI’s YouTube channel.

