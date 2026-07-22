John Ketcham, Daniel Golliher

Yes, Freezing the Rent is Still Bad Economics

A galaxy-brain take from a left-wing economist doesn’t stand up to housing economics.

/ States and Cities, Economy, Finance, and Budgets, Politics and Law
July 22, 2026 / Share
/ Substack / States and Cities, Economy, Finance, and Budgets, Politics and Law
Jul 22 2026 / Share
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