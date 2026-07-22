Yes, Freezing the Rent is Still Bad Economics
A galaxy-brain take from a left-wing economist doesn’t stand up to housing economics.
/ States and Cities, Economy, Finance, and Budgets, Politics and Law
July 22, 2026 / Share
Donate
City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).