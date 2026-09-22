Worried About AI? Build More Data Centers
Slowing frontier model development will require more computing power, not less.
/ Technology and Innovation, Infrastructure and Energy, Politics and Law, Economy, Finance, and Budgets
September 22, 2026 / Share
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