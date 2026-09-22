Shawn Regan

Worried About AI? Build More Data Centers

Slowing frontier model development will require more computing power, not less.

/ Technology and Innovation, Infrastructure and Energy, Politics and Law, Economy, Finance, and Budgets
September 22, 2026 / Share
/ Substack / Technology and Innovation, Infrastructure and Energy, Politics and Law, Economy, Finance, and Budgets
Sep 22 2026 / Share
Read on Substack
Donate

City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).

Related Articles
-
-
-

Further Reading

-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article