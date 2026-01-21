Why California's Wealth Tax Will Make Everyone PoorerRead on Substack
Why California’s Wealth Tax Will Make Everyone Poorer
If Silicon Valley falls apart, it can’t be rebuilt somewhere else.
/ Politics and Law, Economy, Finance, and Budgets
January 21, 2026 / Share
Donate
City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).