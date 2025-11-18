Tucker Carlson Goes Full Truther

Effective conspiracy theorists need to be quick on their feet. To tell a persuasive story, they must focus our attention on the tiny number of facts that seem to support their theory, while ignoring the vast amount of evidence that contradicts it. An agile theorist therefore jumps from point to point like a hiker crossing a stream by leaping from rock to rock. The trick is to get listeners to forget about the river of facts that refute the conspiracy claims. Still, even the seemingly solid points supporting most conspiracy theories generally collapse under honest scrutiny. When that happens, the theorists rarely concede that their elaborate assumptions have been debunked. They simply jump to new, even shakier pieces of “evidence.”

Tucker Carlson uses this device, and many more, in his slickly deceptive new video series, The 9/11 Files. Carlson is late to the 9/11 conspiracy party. In fact, in the past he employed his considerable rhetorical skills arguing against the so-called 9/11 Truth Movement, once calling its adherents “parasites.” But the former Fox News anchor has made quite an ideological journey in recent years. Today, he embraces the Truther worldview that was originally a hallmark of the anti-American Left. In recent years, such dark conspiratorial fantasies—including anti-Semitic tropes—have found new life on the very-online far Right.

In The 9/11 Files, released on the Tucker Carlson Network (and on YouTube), Carlson promises to prove that “what you have been told about 9/11 is not true.” Instead, the five-part series mostly rehashes familiar claims and unproven insinuations, albeit in a highly polished fashion. Reviving 9/11 conspiracy theories at this late date gives Carlson a chance to flesh out his increasingly blame-America-first outlook —while maintaining his “just-asking-questions” pose of deniability—and build bonds with the so-called Woke Right.

Producing this series two decades after the first spasm of 9/11 conspiracy mania also allows Carlson to sidestep some of the sillier assertions made by first-wave Truthers. His series focuses mostly on vague claims that he makes no attempt to substantiate. He interviews no firsthand witnesses who say they played a role in the alleged plot, nor does he uncover any tangible physical evidence. Instead, he raises leading questions (“What were they hiding?”) and makes broad allegations (“Foreign intel agencies, including those of allies, likely had detailed prior knowledge”). Then, before viewers have time to notice that he offers no real corroboration for these indictments, he leaps to the next rock, raising a new set of provocative, equally unsupported claims.

I’ve watched 9/11 theories evolve since the movement’s early days. In 2004, as editor of Popular Mechanics, I became curious about the growing popularity of such conspiracy claims and asked my team to investigate. Then, as now, most of those theories posited a shadowy alliance between Israel and the George W. Bush administration, both of which supposedly wanted a pretext to start wars in the Middle East. Beneath the geopolitical theorizing, however, all these theories rest on specific factual claims. For example, some theorists assert that a military missile, and not American Airlines Flight 77, struck the Pentagon; that the commercial jets that struck the World Trade Center were instead military tankers or drones; that the buildings themselves were prewired with demolition explosives; that the crash site near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, didn’t really contain the wreckage of United Flight 93—and so on.

Popular Mechanics put together a team of eight reporters to investigate these and similar claims and published its first in-depth report in February 2005. The report concluded that every major piece of evidence commonly cited by theorists was either incorrect, misinterpreted, or fabricated from whole cloth. The following year, we released a book-length version of our reporting, Debunking 9/11 Myths, which we updated and expanded for a second edition in 2011. September 11 Truthers often insist that they are only asking questions. For the first decade after the attacks, Popular Mechanics was the only major journalistic outlet attempting to answer those questions in good faith. The Truther community responded with predictable hyperbole: they accused us of working in the service of the Bush/Cheney administration, the CIA, Mossad, the Illuminati, or other supposed conspirators. Since we were part of the plot, the conspiracy fans concluded, our findings could be dismissed as propaganda. (I recounted this experience in a 2021 City Journal article.)

Still, the Popular Mechanics reporting had an impact. A few other journalists joined in, as did some capable amateurs. For example, the blog Screw Loose Change amusingly dismantled the many absurd claims made in the popular “Loose Change” series of 9/11-conspiracy videos. Gradually, the Truther movement became a target for parody on TV shows like South Park and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. As criticisms and ridicule mounted, many 9/11 conspiracy theorists retreated from their original bold allegations and migrated toward more indirect theories, typically ones that rely less on verifiable—i.e., disprovable—claims and more on broad assertions of America’s role as all-powerful global villain. In other words, as one factual claim after another was proved false, the Truther community quietly dropped or downplayed them. But its members never wavered in their conviction that the U.S. government was responsible for the attacks.

The 9/11 Files fits this pattern. “The official story is a lie,” Carlson says. And yet he artfully avoids any concrete description of the vast conspiracy he alleges. And, while he raises several hoary Truther claims—about missing jets and World Trade Center bombs, for instance—Carlson makes little effort to support those claims with evidence. He simply invokes the penumbra of those debunked theories to lull viewers into believing that our government was—somehow—complicit in the attacks.

Several months after 9/11, far-left French writer Thierry Meyssan published a book claiming that the Pentagon was hit by a military missile, an attack that “could only be committed by United States military personnel against other U.S. military personnel.” Today, fewer truthers stand by that theory. There are simply too many photographs showing debris from an American Airlines Boeing 757 around the Pentagon. Carlson avoids claiming that a missile hit the building, but he insists that U.S. officials must be hiding something. “Why did it take the government five years to release footage of the Pentagon [attack]?” he asks. Carlson doesn’t answer the question. (The video footage was temporarily withheld because it was part of the evidence in the prosecution of al-Qaida conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui.) Nor does he mention the vast amount of physical evidence—airplane parts, luggage, human DNA—collected inside the Pentagon itself.

Carlson employs a similar sleight-of-hand in discussing Flight 93. “Why wasn’t there substantial wreckage of Flight 93 at its supposed crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania?” he asks. Again, he sidesteps the answer: the aircraft hit the ground going 560 miles per hour, creating a 30-foot-deep trench which contained most (but not all) of the wreckage. Popular Mechanics interviewed the county coroner who had the grim task of identifying the bodies. “We were told the crash of that aircraft was so powerful that it vaporized the aircraft’s hull,” Carlson goes on. “And yet the hijackers’ passports were found intact at the site. How does that work?”

Here, Carlson employs a classic conspiracy theory technique: when evidence confirming the conventional view of an event is scanty, conspiracists will claim that absence is proof of a conspiracy. But when evidence supporting the mainstream account is found, they will argue its presence also confirms the conspiracy. It’s just too convenient, they say. The evidence must have been planted. In reality, the airplane was thoroughly shattered (not “vaporized”) on impact, but some aircraft components and many of the passengers’ personal effects were found somewhat intact.

Carlson also takes an indirect approach to the longstanding claim that the World Trade Center buildings were professionally demolished. Originally, 9/11 conspiracy theorists argued that the Twin Towers must have been wired top to bottom with explosives. But that scenario is hard to defend. Rigging such a demolition job would have taken months and been visible to thousands of office workers. Instead, many Truthers moved on to a more recondite theory: that the World Trade Center buildings (including the Twin Towers and/or the nearby World Trade Center Building 7) were felled by packets of thermite powder. Thermite, a highly reactive mix of aluminum and iron oxide, can heat up enough to melt steel in certain applications, such as welding. However, demolition experts say the compound would be a wildly impractical tool to use in the demolition of large buildings.

Nonetheless, the thermite theory took off in 2009 when a physicist published a paper in a fringe science journal. It claimed to show the presence of “nano-thermite“ in dust samples collected in lower Manhattan. Note that the material in question consisted of a few flakes of aluminum and a bit of ordinary rust—hardly a surprising discovery after the world’s biggest building collapse. The thermite theory allows Truthers to sidestep the embarrassing lack of evidence for a conventional controlled demolition. After all, since no one really knows how this imaginary thermite demolition process would work, it’s harder to prove that it didn’t happen. (Of course, in a rational debate, Truthers would still have to explain how the 9/11 plotters could install thousands of pounds of thermite without anyone noticing.)

Carlson cites the 2009 paper and suggests that “thermitic material” might explain the collapse World Trade Center Building 7, the final building to fall on 9/11. But he doesn’t linger on the thermite question for long. In fact, in a rare nod to a counterargument, he mentions an engineering report that explains why thermite “would be an unlikely substance for achieving a controlled demolition.” Then, just like that, he jumps to a different explanation. Maybe it was some other type of explosive. The documentary then cites a single eyewitness who believed he heard an explosion. (True to form, it doesn’t mention the hundreds of other witnesses who heard nothing.) As Carlson leaps from rock to rock, it’s easy to forget that he hasn’t provided evidence for any type of intentional demolition. But he has nudged the viewer from wondering whether home-grown conspirators engineered the collapse of WTC 7 to asking which demolition method was employed.

Carlson devotes much of an episode to the WTC 7 collapse, a focus that reflects another Truther climbdown. After all, claims that the Twin Towers were professionally demolished face lots of reasonable pushback, even with the thermite variation. But the collapse of WTC 7, which was “never hit by a plane,” as Truthers constantly remind us, was a legitimate mystery—at least initially. Damaged by falling debris from the North Tower, the 47-story building burned ferociously for nearly seven hours. Investigators assumed those fires weakened the structure to the point of failure, but it took them years to establish the exact mechanism that led to its collapse. Conspiracy theorists happily flooded that zone of uncertainty. In their view, this less well-known building—which housed various government offices, among other tenants—would have been easier to demolish surreptitiously. The government must have wanted to destroy records housed in a CIA office in the building, they suggested. (With typical disdain for Occam’s razor, they don’t explain why rigging a huge building for demolition would have been easier than simply removing the files.) Since not much was known about the collapse, it was harder to rebut the conspiracy claims with facts.

This gap in knowledge has made WTC 7 a magnet for conspiracy buffs who want to appear level-headed: one can claim to be agnostic about the wilder 9/11 theories while insisting that something suspicious happened to Building 7. For example, Rosie O’Donnell once told her cohosts on The View that it would have been “physically impossible“ for Building 7 to have collapsed from fire alone. “I do believe that it’s the first time in history that fire has ever melted steel,” she famously said. “I don’t know,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told journalist Peter Bergen in 2023, whether al-Qaida was responsible for 9/11. After all, “There were some strange things that happened” involving Building 7. Carlson follows this line of thinking, asking, “Why did Building 7 collapse after just seven hours of burning in a way that no steel-frame building anywhere in the world has ever collapsed?”

Today, thanks to a detailed analysis by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, we know fairly precisely how WTC 7 fell. But Carlson doesn’t buy the NIST analysis. Instead, he shows a video that he insists shows “the building coming down symmetrically all at once at free-fall acceleration.” The NIST report explains why it appears that way: WTC 7 had an unusual design that put particularly heavy loads on three vertical columns. Thermal expansion caused by the fires made one of those columns fail between floors 5 and 14; the rest of the building’s internal support structure on those lower floors soon collapsed as well. Now unsupported, the tower’s upper floors—the ones visible in the video—then fell as a unit. It was an extraordinary event, but hardly inexplicable.

But Carlson isn’t interested in engineering nuances. Having concluded that the “official” explanation of the collapse must be a coverup, he leaps again to the next rock. On the afternoon of September 11, a BBC reporter mentioned on camera that WTC-7 had fallen half an hour before it actually collapsed. “Did the BBC have advanced word that the building was coming down?” Carlson asks. Truthers are obsessed with finding cases in which someone seems to have had prior knowledge of the attacks. After all, if one could prove that some group outside al-Qaida knew the attacks were coming, it would seem to be a priori confirmation of a conspiracy.

But the BBC? Does Carlson really think that an ultra-clandestine group not only secretly wired Building 7 for collapse but also made sure to notify the news media? In fact, the BBC reporter was simply repeating an incorrect report in the midst of a horrifying, chaotic day. But Carlson doesn’t give his audience a chance to reflect on the laughable idea that the BBC was part of the plot. Once again, he’s off to the next rock: “If the media did have foreknowledge of the events that day, they weren’t alone,” he says. Then Carlson trots out some repeatedly debunked Truther chestnuts: prior to the attacks, some investors bet that stocks in United and American Airlines would go down. (A massive Securities and Exchange Commission investigation found no evidence that anyone traded on the basis of prior knowledge.) And what about the five Israelis spotted watching the towers burn who seemed to be “celebrating the event,” Carlson asked. (The immigrants, who were reported to authorities by a jittery neighbor, were hapless laborers who heard about the attacks and, like thousands of others, went to a vantage point to observe the historic event.)

According to The 9/11 Files, lots of people knew the attacks were coming. The series quotes former CIA operative John Kiriakou asking, “Why didn’t Germany warn us? What about the Israelis?” Now Carlson is getting to his sweet spot: “The Israeli government stands out in particular,” he says. Several weeks before hosting professional Jew-hater Nick Fuentes on his program, Carlson was setting the stage to blame Israel for facilitating the attacks. The 9/11 Files quotes former CIA officer Michael Scheuer opining that, “The Israelis are always for the Israelis first. They don’t like the United States, except, for the most part, our money.” The message is clear: Jews, money. This is more than a dog whistle. Carlson knows that anti-Semitic tropes provide an electric thrill to fringe elements on the right. In The 9/11 Files, he’s making a bid for that audience.

Carlson’s focus on Israel’s supposed foreknowledge of the attacks reflects another trend in conspiracy thinking. Today, many Truthers have given up trying to find tangible evidence of a conspiracy. They simply maintain that Israeli intelligence, the Bush administration, the CIA, defense contractors (among many others) knew about the attack in advance and “let it happen on purpose.” This “LIHOP theory” has one great advantage: Truthers can simply list every screwup made by our security establishment—and there were many— and attribute them to an insidious master plan rather than to complacency, incompetence, and inter-agency rivalry.

Carlson devotes much of his series to this approach. The 9/11 Files documents a maddening series of fumbles and oversights on the part of the CIA and other agencies. The CIA’s failure to notify the FBI about al-Qaida agents it had been tracking was especially egregious. And Carlson is correct that many of the officials responsible for those lapses were never properly investigated or called to account. But at no point does he quote a witness who can attest that he or she knew the attack was coming and was ordered to stay silent. He produces no documents or other evidence attesting to a coverup. Nor does he explain how a broad LIHOP conspiracy would have worked. How many people in the CIA would need to have been complicit? How many in the White House? In the FBI? Were airport security agents ordered not to stop the hijackers (as Carlson implies)? By whom? The documentary notes that the Clinton administration also passed up chances to stop bin Laden. Were they in on the plot, too? In short, even a LIHOP conspiracy would have required hundreds, perhaps thousands, of conspirators.

The conspiracy grows even more implausible when Carlson implies that everyone involved in what he calls the “official story” must be part of a massive coverup. Does that include the roughly 90 people who worked on the 9/11 Commission report? The hundreds of investigators who examined the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings and the Pentagon attack for FEMA, NIST, and other agencies? The recovery workers at Shanksville and the Pentagon? How is it that none of these people have come forward to get this terrible secret off their chests? And what about the media—not just the BBC, but all the large and small outlets that spent years investigating 9/11 without finding a trace of the conspiracy Carlson claims is “hiding in plain sight”? What is stopping even one of those reporters from spilling the beans? It would be the scoop of the century.

Carlson doesn’t grapple with such commonsense objections to his vision of a global conspiracy. He’s not trying to win over the undecided. He’s preaching to an audience predisposed to see the U.S., Israel—and, really, the West in general—as the ineluctable perpetrators of injustice in the world. The first wave of 9/11 theories appealed to the far Left for the same reason. Followers of anti-American and “anti-colonialist” authors Howard Zinn and Noam Chomsky naturally loved seeing George W. Bush, Mossad, and big business cast as the real villains of 9/11. Left-wing politicians (former Georgia congresswoman Cynthia McKinney) and celebrities (Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson) helped spread the conspiracy gospel. Progressive radio stations gave out “Loose Change” DVDs during fundraising drives.

Today, however, animosity toward American institutions, and sympathy for America’s enemies, burns strongly on the fringe Right. As Commentary’s Abe Greenwald points out, the so-called Woke Right has become almost indistinguishable from the Woke Left. “They share the left’s hatreds, heroes, and self-pitying worldview,” he writes. Carlson now flatters Vladimir Putin, defends Tehran, and praises Venezuela dictator Nicolás Maduro. His recent talk show guest Fuentes calls himself an “admirer” of Soviet mass murderer Joseph Stalin. In promoting 9/11 conspiracy theories to this audience, Carlson is pushing on an open door.

Challenging left-wing orthodoxies has lost its thrill. For Carlson and his ilk, attacking the Republican Party (now including the mainstream MAGA movement) brings much greater rewards: online buzz, surging subscriptions, and the clout that comes from playing the role of disrupter. If that requires embracing a worldview Carlson used to abhor, he seems willing to make that trade.

In 2012, Carlson was surrounded by a group of 9/11 conspiracy buffs outside a political event. The video of the encounter, shot by one of the Truthers, is a time capsule from a different era, one showing a very different Tucker Carlson. As they badger him for his views on “Building 7” and other conspiracy tropes, he engages them with good humor, showing the easy charm that made him a successful broadcaster. But when the Truthers ask him what he would say to the families of 9/11 victims, he becomes withering. “Parasites like you make it much worse for them,” he says. “In order to imply that there’s a conspiracy behind 9/11, you ought to have some evidence,” he goes on. “And you have none. So you should stop.”

Things have changed.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images