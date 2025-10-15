Charles Fain Lehman

Tiny Houses on Indian Land Show Why Our Cities Cost Too Much

Altruism isn't the way to build new homes. Less government is.

/ Politics and Law, Economy, Finance, and Budgets
October 15, 2025 / Share
/ Newsletter / Politics and Law, Economy, Finance, and Budgets
Oct 15 2025 / Share

Tiny Houses on Indian Land Show Why Our Cities Cost Too Much by Manhattan Institute

Altruism isn't the way to build new homes. Less government is.

Read on Substack

Donate

City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).

Related Articles
-
-
-

Further Reading

-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article