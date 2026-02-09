Robert VerBruggen

The War on Poverty: Success or Dependency Trap?

The poverty that plagued America in the 1960s is all but gone, but the government’s role remains much debated.

/ Economy, Finance, and Budgets, Politics and Law
February 09, 2026 / Share
/ Substack / Economy, Finance, and Budgets, Politics and Law
Feb 09 2026 / Share

The War on Poverty: Success or Dependency Trap?

Read on Substack
Donate

City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).

Related Articles
-
-
-

Further Reading

-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article
-

-

- article