The Politicization of ScholarshipRead on Substack
The Politicization of Scholarship
A new Vanderbilt–WashU report warns that parts of the humanities and social sciences have abandoned the pursuit of truth.
/ Education, Politics and Law, The Social Order
June 12, 2026 / Share
Donate
City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (MI), a leading free-market think tank. Are you interested in supporting the magazine? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and City Journal are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).