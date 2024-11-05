The Human Toll of “Wokeness”

We live in a politicized era. Politics, particularly identity politics, are now woven through our educational, entertainment, technology, and medical institutions. This has taken a toll not only on our culture but also on individuals’ mental health.

The causal chain is clear. Proponents of identity politics attack people for their beliefs, values, race, or sex. They intimidate their targets into self-censoring; in some cases, they ruin careers. Those on the receiving end of these attacks inevitably experience distress and sometimes even develop symptoms of mental illness.

Consider a person falsely accused of racism at work. He may be required to “prove” that he doesn’t harbor conscious or unconscious biases. His entire career could rest on the judgments of a boss or a diversity committee. If he fails to sway them, he may get fired, face career-ending reputational damage, or see opportunities for advancement closed off. Even if he “wins,” he may lose the esteem of his colleagues.

Several aspects of this experience could harm his mental health. The Kafkaesque pseudo-legal proceedings could induce paranoia and a sense of powerlessness. The resulting career worries could lead to sleepless nights or panic attacks. The public nature of the allegations could isolate and stigmatize him, even if he is innocent. If he expresses his understandable frustration, his accusers may present that as proof of his guilt and bad character.

All of this is nearly impossible to manage with perfect equanimity. Cumulatively, the stress it creates can contribute to various negative outcomes. For people with a history of alcoholism or a substance use disorder, it could help contribute to a relapse. Those with a history of depression or anxiety could see symptoms re-emerge. Marriages and family life, friendships, and even physical health could suffer. Activists may dismiss these challenges as “white fragility,” but people of any race would struggle to manage existential threats to their careers or reputations.

False accusations of bias are not, of course, the only example of politicized culture harming people’s mental health. Another issue is self-censorship. Those who refrain from saying what they think often struggle with isolation; if no one knows what you really believe, you can feel alone, even if you have many “friends.” Self-censorers can develop a “false self,” an insincere, performative persona that, over time, weakens their connection to their identity and leaves them feeling empty, lost, or internally numb. Being forced to withhold one’s opinion is humiliating, a sign of inferior status. And people who self-censor must think twice before they speak, stifling humor, creativity, and other joys of life. Such repression could contribute to anxiety, anger, or depression.

There are countless issues like this. Some people lose jobs and promotions due to affirmative-action policies, potentially destroying their career aspirations. Some experience anti-white racial aggression—violent attacks, school bullying, or workplace harassment. Men find themselves in a culture that often demonizes masculinity. And so on.

Unfortunately, the mental-health field is failing to address these issues. Academic psychologists have performed almost no research on these subjects. Therapists who would like to know more about the problems can find virtually no available trainings. Few, if any, clinics explicitly offer services related to these concerns.

Clinical psychologists need to study how identity politics affects people’s mental health, and what interventions, if any, will help. The field today refuses to do so, and as a result, the victims of this ideology are among the most poorly served populations in the country. The problem is worsened considerably by the reality that many therapists, academics, and professional organizations actively promote identity politics. They argue that masculinity is toxic, vilify conservative viewpoints, and advocate for censorship. These actions contribute to widespread distrust of the profession and keep people who need treatment from seeking it.

Mental-health professionals have the conceptual and clinical tools to help those affected by the excesses of identity politics. Unfortunately, they are too often part of the problem rather than the solution.

Photo: Malte Mueller / fStop via Getty Images